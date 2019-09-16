Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holding Maintained by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Somerset Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $802,389

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 14.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 239,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 5.11 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.70M, up from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 555,390 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,375 shares to 163,875 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay Minerals: Waterton Is Drowning The Wealth Of Minority Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Waterton’s Gemfield Resources kicks off construction of gold mine in Nevada – MINING.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Adult supervision urgently needed’ at Hudbay, activist investor says – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Receives the Mine Plan of Operations for Rosemont – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) CEO Peter Kukielski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.