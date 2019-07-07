Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Stake; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 83,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 710,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.80 million, down from 794,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 67,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 308,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 569,470 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.62 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 47,377 shares to 237,036 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) by 15,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86 million for 21.95 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

