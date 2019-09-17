Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holder Gmt Capital Has Cut Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Increased Its Position by $1.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 779,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 29.99M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.70 million, down from 30.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 288,614 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 81,623 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, up from 65,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $103.41. About 706,219 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay Minerals: Where’s The Beef? – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudbay Announces that Alan Hair has Stepped Down as President and CEO, Peter Kukielski Appointed Interim CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudbay Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Reaches Agreement To Purchase Rosemont’s Minority Joint Venture Interest – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Adult supervision urgently needed’ at Hudbay, activist investor says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 195,275 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $594.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,752 shares to 220,234 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,746 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

