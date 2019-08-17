Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holder Donald Smith & Company Decreased Position by $355,376 as Stock Value Declined; Celgene (Put) (CELG) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $15.51 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 50,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 519,192 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 569,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 916,614 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ltd Oh accumulated 58,294 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 5,636 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fred Alger holds 392,727 shares. Smith Salley & Associate has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5,590 shares. Atria Invs Limited owns 16,339 shares. 3,050 were accumulated by Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Factory Mutual Co reported 490,500 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.18% or 11,577 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated reported 212,413 shares. Jet Ltd Partnership holds 9.65% or 500,909 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 58,330 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 114,826 shares to 263,926 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 548,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).