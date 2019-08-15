Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holder Cibc World Markets Upped Its Position; First Solar Common Stock Usd0.001 (FSLR) Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Upped Position

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 57,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 395,642 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 338,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.83M market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 1.31 million shares traded or 39.07% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Solar Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (FSLR) by 201.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 345,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 516,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 171,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in First Solar Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 899,207 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:HBM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “This Mining Stock Is a Bargain After a Steep Sell-Off – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudbay Minerals plunges as Q1 earnings hit by lower prices and volume – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K Hudbay Minerals Inc. For: Aug 01 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 658,981 shares to 6.61M shares, valued at $75.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 77,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,599 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why First Solar Shares Popped 19.2% Last Month – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of First Solar Gained 13.2% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Solar Overvalued? – Forbes” with publication date: July 30, 2019.