Hudbay Minerals Ab (HBM) Shareholder Hexavest Has Upped Its Holding by $8.37 Million as Stock Declined; Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Declined While Symons Capital Management Raised Stake by $2.23 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.24M shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Ab (HBM) by 357.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94M, up from 334,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Ab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 498,905 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 589 shares stake. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.06% or 3,782 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd accumulated 10,545 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.41% or 41,699 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Inc Or accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2,437 shares. Century Inc accumulated 39,222 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Dnb Asset As stated it has 46,266 shares. Viking Fund Ltd reported 14,000 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 26,851 shares. D E Shaw And owns 0.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 737,561 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tarbox Family Office reported 25 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,711 shares, and cut its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. On Sunday, March 31 Cawley Timothy bought $4,654 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 55 shares. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought 25 shares worth $2,184. $85 worth of stock was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. Another trade for 89 shares valued at $7,530 was bought by Muccilo Robert. $2,096 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D.

