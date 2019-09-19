HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.73 N/A -1.52 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 1.03 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HubSpot Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot Inc.’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xunlei Limited’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xunlei Limited are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xunlei Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of HubSpot Inc. is $205, with potential upside of 25.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors. HubSpot Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend while Xunlei Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HubSpot Inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.