HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Since HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 172 13.86 N/A -1.52 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 52 13.20 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HubSpot Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HubSpot Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.71 shows that HubSpot Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HubSpot Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of HubSpot Inc. is $176.5, with potential downside of -8.43%. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58 consensus price target and a -20.31% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HubSpot Inc. seems more appealing than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year HubSpot Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.