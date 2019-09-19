HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Both HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.73 N/A -1.52 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.74 N/A 0.62 122.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HubSpot Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. In other hand, LogMeIn Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. HubSpot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

HubSpot Inc. has a 25.67% upside potential and an average price target of $205. LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.5 consensus price target and a 9.90% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, HubSpot Inc. is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, LogMeIn Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats LogMeIn Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.