HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 174 13.85 N/A -1.52 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.30 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cloudera Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown HubSpot Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

HubSpot Inc.’s average price target is $191.67, while its potential downside is -0.46%. Competitively the average price target of Cloudera Inc. is $16, which is potential 135.99% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cloudera Inc. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares and 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance while Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HubSpot Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.