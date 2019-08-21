HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Reaches $201.07 52-Week High; Shorts at GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO H SHS ORDINARY SHAR (GNGYF) Lowered By 4.77%

GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO H SHS ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) had a decrease of 4.77% in short interest. GNGYF’s SI was 3.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.77% from 3.15M shares previously. It closed at $0.34 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) hit a new 52-week high and has $217.16 target or 8.00% above today’s $201.07 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.55B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $217.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $683.68 million more. The stock increased 4.22% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 262,590 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The company??s passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Hong Kong Through Trains. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and overweight cargo, dangerous cargo, fresh and live cargo, and oversized cargo.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Among 2 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HubSpot has $22200 highest and $16700 lowest target. $191.67’s average target is -4.67% below currents $201.07 stock price. HubSpot had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18600 target in Wednesday, August 7 report.