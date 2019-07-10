HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Comparing side by side

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 165 13.54 N/A -1.52 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49

Demonstrates HubSpot Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HubSpot Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HubSpot Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

HubSpot Inc. has a 1.41% upside potential and an average target price of $179.4. StoneCo Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 7.14% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that StoneCo Ltd. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HubSpot Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 74% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37% StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has stronger performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.