HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Contrasting side by side

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.53 N/A -1.52 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 6.84 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 highlights HubSpot Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. From a competition point of view, Fortinet Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HubSpot Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

HubSpot Inc.’s consensus price target is $205, while its potential upside is 27.84%. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 10.99% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HubSpot Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. was more bullish than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Fortinet Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.