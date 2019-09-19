HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) Comparing side by side

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.64 N/A -1.52 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.70 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights HubSpot Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HubSpot Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. CounterPath Corporation’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. Its rival CounterPath Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. HubSpot Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HubSpot Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.68% for HubSpot Inc. with consensus target price of $205.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HubSpot Inc. and CounterPath Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 5.8%. HubSpot Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6%. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has stronger performance than CounterPath Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors HubSpot Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.