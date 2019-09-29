HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Comparison side by side

Both HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 181 2.38 40.21M -1.52 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 44 3.37 41.63M 0.07 688.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HubSpot Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 22,228,978.94% -18.3% -6.3% Commvault Systems Inc. 95,263,157.89% 0.9% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Commvault Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Commvault Systems Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for HubSpot Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of HubSpot Inc. is $205, with potential upside of 36.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares and 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. About 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.