HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 167 13.93 N/A -1.52 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 85 25.98 N/A 0.50 176.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HubSpot Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HubSpot Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. HubSpot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

HubSpot Inc. has an average target price of $176.5, and a -3.04% downside potential. On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential downside is -23.71% and its average target price is $88.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HubSpot Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HubSpot Inc. and Alteryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 96.7%. Insiders held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alteryx Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year HubSpot Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.