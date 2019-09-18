HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.73 N/A -1.52 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 57 5.17 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 demonstrates HubSpot Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HubSpot Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.71 shows that HubSpot Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of HubSpot Inc. is $205, with potential upside of 25.67%. Competitively Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $66, with potential upside of 35.38%. The data provided earlier shows that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than HubSpot Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HubSpot Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 94.4% respectively. 6% are HubSpot Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats HubSpot Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.