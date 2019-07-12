HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analysts See $-0.33 EPS; SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (SPPDF) Sellers Increased By 20.09% Their Shorts

SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) had an increase of 20.09% in short interest. SPPDF’s SI was 792,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.09% from 659,900 shares previously. It closed at $1.43 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, HubSpot, Inc.’s analysts see 135.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $177.96. About 62,917 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HubSpot had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $168 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HubSpot, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt L P reported 1,468 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 783,329 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Natixis invested in 0% or 2,028 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 2,032 shares. Cipher L P holds 4,067 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Polar Cap Llp accumulated 216,763 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Jane Street Gru holds 0.01% or 27,768 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 16,984 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 1,494 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,517 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. Gill Ronald S sold $689,880 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 1 the insider Madeley Hunter sold $161,343. On Friday, February 1 Kelleher John P. sold $62,450 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 389 shares.

SpeedCast International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides network and satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $359.75 million. It designs, deploys, operates, and maintains networks, including installation and configuration of equipment; and offers value added services, such as user applications, network optimization, and networking monitoring and management. It has a 178.75 P/E ratio. The firm also sells equipment, including very small aperture terminal terminals that send and receive transmitted data, modems, routers, and other types of equipment related to the provisioning of value-added services; and provides wholesale VoIP services to telecom customers.