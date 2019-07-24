Hubspot (HUBS) Stock Value Rose While Scge Management LP Lifted Position by $2.66 Million; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Holding by $401,718; Market Valuation Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 27,056 shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 28.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $182.75. About 186,182 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things HubSpot’s Management Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of HubSpot – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot: Strong Growth But Valuation A Bit Excessive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. 1,005 shares were sold by Madeley Hunter, worth $161,343 on Friday, February 1. 389 shares valued at $62,450 were sold by Kelleher John P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 115,927 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 58 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 1,234 shares. Products Partners Limited Liability holds 62,578 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 4,101 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 134,204 shares. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Invesco reported 208,447 shares. Sit Assoc has invested 0.11% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Asset has 6,572 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.33% or 216,763 shares. Hbk Invs Lp owns 10,100 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 5,389 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).