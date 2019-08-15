Hubspot (HUBS) Stock Price Declined While Scge Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Corsair Capital Management LP Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $185.13. About 557,779 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,422 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 463,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 144,097 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 8,994 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,776 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.33% or 216,763 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cap Research Global Investors invested 0.1% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Nordea Invest Management holds 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 33,562 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc owns 1,770 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 510,987 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares to 304,650 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 404,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,403 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,952 shares. Skytop Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 40,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 337,554 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 892,840 shares. Founders Secs Limited Liability Co holds 2,336 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Main Street Ltd reported 10,192 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Oakmont Corporation has invested 8.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Ann Bankshares reported 16,706 shares. Chatham Capital Gp reported 5,449 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.09% or 2,000 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 0.52% or 86,487 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4.13% or 250,260 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Company accumulated 78,481 shares or 0.94% of the stock. 21,824 were accumulated by Cap Associates.