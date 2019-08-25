Hubspot (HUBS) Stock Declined While Scge Management LP Has Boosted Position; First Dallas Securities Increased Its Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stake by $465,025; Valuation Declined

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $201.65. About 668,477 shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 2.22M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management holds 9,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard owns 13,600 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.83 million shares. Oppenheimer & Company Inc has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). The North Carolina-based Atria Limited Com has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Welch And Forbes Llc invested in 1,706 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Sit Associates Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cim Investment Mangement owns 1,770 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 82,920 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.24% or 161,700 shares in its portfolio.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) by 4,418 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,084 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

