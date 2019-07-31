Hubspot (HUBS) Stake Has Boosted by Scge Management Lp; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $772,051

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $178.78. About 556,242 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, down from 487,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 14.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. Madeley Hunter also sold $161,343 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares. Kelleher John P. had sold 389 shares worth $62,450.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.28% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Profund Limited Liability Corp has 21,773 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 208,447 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Twin Tree Lp reported 290 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,706 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 6,572 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 4,173 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Counselors reported 189 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 13,402 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 51,200 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.14% or 13,600 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 311,575 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,495 shares to 153,893 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.