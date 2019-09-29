Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Strs Ohio Cut Position; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised Its Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) Stake by $1.15 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 5,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 1,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $251,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $149.91. About 801,907 shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 3,426 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 118,425 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $418.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 609,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Artisan Prns Lp invested in 0.47% or 1.49 million shares.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year's $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 60,325 shares to 272,052 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 101,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,711 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Grp Of Companies In (NASDAQ:SGC).