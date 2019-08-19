Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Scge Management LP Upped Stake; Tortoise Investment Management Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Decreased by $356,000 as Stock Price Rose

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $188.69. About 58,077 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.60M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 37,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 8,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 300,041 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24.82M shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 32,762 shares. Moneta Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 66,283 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 3,524 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 441,800 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc accumulated 375,000 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kbc Group Nv invested in 584,202 shares. Us National Bank De holds 609 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,625 shares. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,038 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 16.21M shares. Selz Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 878,200 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings.