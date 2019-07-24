Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Scge Management LP Lifted Stake by $2.66 Million; Sotheby’s (BID) Market Valuation Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Position by $28.55 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05M, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 167,816 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $195.8 MLN VS $199.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 20/04/2018 – SPRINGSTEEN’S `BORN TO RUN’ LYRICS TO BE AUCTIONED AT SOTHEBY’S; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $183.86. About 213,498 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Principal accumulated 142,288 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 601,148 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 6,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Third Point Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.66M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 8,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel reported 182,604 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Conestoga Advsr Lc holds 1.53 million shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 224,657 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 6,470 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 150 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 391,684 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 75,041 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL) by 194,040 shares to 730,107 shares, valued at $112.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VF Corp bid down despite earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Competing Offer For Sotheby’s Is Not Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap: Hot Results, Hotter Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.60 million activity. Shares for $161,343 were sold by Madeley Hunter. Another trade for 389 shares valued at $62,450 was sold by Kelleher John P..