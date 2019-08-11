Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Pdt Partners Decreased Its Holding; New England Investment & Retirement Group Cut Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $506,692

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 12,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 62,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 74,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $191.67. About 782,226 shares traded or 31.23% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things HubSpot’s Management Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 33,167 shares to 44,200 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 7,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp owns 210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Managers Ltd reported 0.64% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Fmr Limited Co has 0.09% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 4.45M shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 443,838 shares. Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.04% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 153 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Oppenheimer Com Inc owns 1,490 shares. Jennison Associates Llc has 0.14% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 144,097 were reported by Citadel Advsr Lc. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 33,562 shares. 4,842 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 34,689 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.12% or 51,200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Investments accumulated 0.18% or 8,184 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cambridge Trust reported 435,241 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department owns 83,216 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,816 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 2.68 million shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt owns 393,697 shares. Aperio Group Llc has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jennison Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Everence Capital Management has invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Drexel Morgan & holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3,581 shares. Epoch Inv Partners reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares to 856,095 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf.