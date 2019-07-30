Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Telefonica S A (TEF) Stake Held by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Telefonica S A (TEF) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 48,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,515 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 153,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Telefonica S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 1.26 million shares traded. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has declined 18.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TEF News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Telefonica’s Proposed Undated Hybrid Securities; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind China Mobile (Hong Kong), China Petroleum & Chemical, Telefonica SA, ING Group, N; 13/03/2018 – PRICED: TELEFONICA EUROPE EU1.25 PERPNC5.7 HYBRID 3%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE ITS STRATEGY AS ANNOUNCED AT CAPITAL MARKET DAY IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – EMEA syndicated loans down 25% but pipeline builds; 23/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Telefonica at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – TELEFONICA SAYS TELEFÓNICA EMISIONES, S.A.U. MAY OFFER IN ONE OR MORE SERIES DEBT SECURITIES,WHICH ARE FULLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY GUARANTEED BY CO; 24/05/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland Falls for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Slump

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 37,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 331,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.05M, down from 368,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $181.9. About 300,752 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMH) by 26,015 shares to 39,616 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 70,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,095 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBJP).

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.60 million activity. Gill Ronald S had sold 4,133 shares worth $689,880 on Monday, February 11. Madeley Hunter also sold $161,343 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 470,000 shares to 843,950 shares, valued at $39.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 16 shares. Art Limited Com reported 11,467 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial holds 112,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,473 shares. New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Morgan Stanley owns 156,278 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 1,494 shares. Principal Finance Gru owns 5,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 16,135 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 320 shares. Eventide Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.81% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bailard, California-based fund reported 13,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 108,020 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,468 shares.