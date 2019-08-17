Hubspot (HUBS) Position Held by Scge Management Lp; As Echostar (SATS) Share Price Rose, Park West Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $9.54 Million

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $188.4. About 379,185 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 264,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 785,047 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 669,756 shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 741,840 shares to 6.74M shares, valued at $61.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: 9News.com which released: “Dish buys EchoStar satellite business in deal valued at $800 million – 9News.com KUSA” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hughes, Xplornet team on rural Canadian satellite broadband – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of DISH Network Are Down 10% on Monday – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “â€œBye Gold, Buy Bitcoinâ€: Grayscale Urges Investors to Drop Gold for BTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 12,561 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 310 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 327,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 22 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Centurylink Mgmt owns 28,158 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.01% or 316 shares. 30,837 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 16,000 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 52,635 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 964,768 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 138,432 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd accumulated 4,225 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Massachusetts Financial Company Ma has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 24,018 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Clearbridge Ltd Company reported 510,987 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. 16 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Lc has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 471,211 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 291,690 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).