Hubspot (HUBS) Holding Upped by Profund Advisors Llc; Monro (MNRO) Share Price Rose While Ameriprise Financial Increased Its Holding

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 21,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 19,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.45% or $17.24 during the last trading session, reaching $182.15. About 1.21 million shares traded or 113.23% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 256,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 855,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.05M, up from 599,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81.74. About 275,530 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.07% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.28% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 115,927 shares. 2,841 are held by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% or 2,417 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 12,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company invested in 27,768 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 2,073 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 5,900 shares stake. Atria Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Catalyst Capital Limited invested in 59 shares. Principal Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 5,429 shares. 2,429 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6,093 shares to 24,973 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,608 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen S&P500 Buy (BXMX) by 34,624 shares to 412,394 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,847 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc (Call).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 334,760 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 250 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited owns 704,149 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler And Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Tiverton Asset Mngmt has 0.7% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Fil owns 532,554 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability holds 2.06% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 459,520 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Td Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 44,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio.