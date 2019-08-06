Hubspot (HUBS) Holding Has Increased by Scge Management Lp; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Cut by $516,906 Its Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 228,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, down from 232,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 21.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.5. About 442,572 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 24,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Corporation reported 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability. Tortoise Mgmt Lc owns 6 shares. 692,798 are held by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. Profund Limited Com has invested 0.17% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Oppenheimer And reported 1,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cap Invsts has 1.33M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 483,840 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Lord Abbett Company Lc accumulated 443,838 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 6,589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 318,653 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 51,752 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 5,032 shares to 165,684 shares, valued at $29.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,906 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital holds 1.6% or 15,674 shares in its portfolio. Int holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.28M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Lc accumulated 1.51% or 28,449 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp reported 9.21% stake. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 327,100 shares. 51,257 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. Randolph accumulated 273,082 shares. New York-based Hoplite Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 5.3% or 575,511 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 3.84% or 134,523 shares in its portfolio. Windward Ca owns 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,145 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,345 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 7,494 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co reported 410,571 shares stake.

