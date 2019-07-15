Hubspot (HUBS) Holder Scge Management LP Increased Its Position by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Its Position in F5 Networks (Put) (FFIV) by $1.25 Million as Share Price Declined

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $181.22. About 196,353 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (Put) (FFIV) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $145.99. About 199,781 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HubSpot -4% despite Q1 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim On Software: Bullish On Wix, HubSpot, Neutral On Altair – Benzinga” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis preps for new cannabis markets – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Praises HubSpot’s Execution, Downgrades On Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 3,356 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Lc stated it has 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 21,773 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Lc reported 5,163 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.04% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,073 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Management holds 3,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 3,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Impact Limited Liability Company reported 0.97% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Artisan Partnership owns 1.42M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 208,447 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company reported 11,467 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. Kelleher John P. sold $62,450 worth of stock. Madeley Hunter also sold $161,343 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Friday, February 1.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 305,000 shares to 350,700 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 32,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78 million for 17.89 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “F5 Networks Stock Lands Rare Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have A Look At F5 Networks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fastly files $100M IPO – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2018.