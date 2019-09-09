Hubspot (HUBS) Holder Scge Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $2.66 Million as Stock Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Pdt Partners Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $189.16. About 342,933 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 32,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 159,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 191,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.53 million for 91.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade War Hits New Earnings Reports: BF.B, TIF & More – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile & Zoetis – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 32,000 shares to 114,800 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 91,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison reported 3,191 shares. City Holdings has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Llc reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 53,086 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2.58 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 14,561 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Lc holds 23,619 shares. 18,257 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 167 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% or 14,887 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Glob Thematic Limited Com invested 1.94% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ballentine Partners Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,170 shares. L & S owns 5,477 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.