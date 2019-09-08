Hubspot (HUBS) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Cut Its Holding by $332,000; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Its Holding

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $189.16. About 373,181 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 1086.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 152,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 166,324 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Invsts has 0.03% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 416,303 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 51,752 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd owns 27,768 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 6,700 are held by Strs Ohio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 932,094 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,706 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 1,234 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 53,019 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 471,211 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HubSpot -4% despite Q1 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Important Takeaways From HubSpot’s Blockbuster Quarter – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into HubSpot Inc (HUBS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,495 shares to 124,466 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,721 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).