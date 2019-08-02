Hubspot Com (HUBS) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined; Netease (NTES) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Holding by $482,000 as Stock Value Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $224.94. About 661,733 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (HUBS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 33,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 783,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.20 million, down from 816,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 401,647 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 23.63 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:STAA) by 96,768 shares to 119,869 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc Com by 110,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.38 million activity. Gill Ronald S had sold 4,133 shares worth $689,880. Shares for $62,450 were sold by Kelleher John P. on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

