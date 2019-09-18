Huber Capital Management Trimmed Position in Tupperware Brands (TUP) as Stock Declined; Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $580,272; Shares Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 322,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 320,789 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 643,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 818,584 shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 171,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46 million, down from 174,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Bancorporation accumulated 16,481 shares. American Grp Inc Inc stated it has 125,461 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 20,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Cornerstone has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Geode Cap Management Limited holds 0% or 705,353 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 21,976 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 2,400 shares. 33,076 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 154,475 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74 million for 6.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware Brands (TUP) Presents At 2019 ICR Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Tupperware Brands Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vuzix leads consumer gainers; Funko and Dean Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares to 25,300 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 115,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 1.83% or 24,349 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp accumulated 49,109 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.56M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 479,617 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.07% or 8,808 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,680 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 7.35 million shares or 5.6% of the stock. Tcw Grp Inc owns 1.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 690,579 shares. Meritage Port holds 89,660 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 248,427 shares. Fincl Management Pro Inc reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kepos Cap LP holds 10,319 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.