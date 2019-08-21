Huber Capital Management Trimmed Its Miller Inds Tenn (MLR) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) stake by 53.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR)’s stock declined 7.03%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 76,572 shares with $2.36 million value, down from 164,455 last quarter. Miller Inds Inc Tenn now has $368.11 million valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 7,434 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c

Among 4 analysts covering Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allscripts Healthcare has $14 highest and $9 lowest target. $12’s average target is 26.58% above currents $9.48 stock price. Allscripts Healthcare had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Friday, February 22 report. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $12 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 12. See Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) latest ratings:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services.

The stock increased 3.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 646,982 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 25c; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.15 BLN TO $2.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO ACQUIRE HEALTHGRID; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HYLAND’S B2 CFR AFTER DEBT-FUNDED ACQUISITION; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts Closes Sale of OneContent Business to Hyland Software, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 08/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsrs L P accumulated 54,080 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.2% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc holds 22,111 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.16M shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 39,518 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 204,430 shares. Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 14,384 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset L P accumulated 112,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Technologies Incorporated invested in 48,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.08% or 207,468 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,014 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 18,383 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Gp has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd stated it has 972,339 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc holds 0.25% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) or 26,900 shares. Geode Management Llc owns 131,213 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 63,407 shares. Stifel Corporation has 16,963 shares. Prudential Financial holds 6,593 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Company owns 29,526 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 7,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.02% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). 1,050 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 2,311 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 24,052 shares to 147,589 valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 79,200 shares. Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) was raised too.