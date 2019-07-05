Huber Capital Management Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Decreased as Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Maintained by Centre Asset Management Llc

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 60,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 273,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 334,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 6.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 120,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 2.00 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

