Huber Capital Management Stake in Innospec (IOSP) Decreased as Stock Rose; Union Bankshares Has Decreased Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $470,366

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 61,514 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 67,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 848,531 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 191,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 201,598 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, down from 393,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 7,339 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Expands Technology Development in Performance Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Innospec (IOSP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares to 267,353 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.51B for 25.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TSLA, GLD, ABT – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Abbott’s Alinity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

