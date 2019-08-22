Huber Capital Management Stake In Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Was Increased; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Ventas (VTR) Stake by $6.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 251,913 shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 109,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 190,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 81,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $72.67 lastly. It is down 21.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 1.07M shares to 5.06M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 52,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT).

