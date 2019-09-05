Huber Capital Management Position In Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Was Has Boosted; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Has Raised Stake by $414,238

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 524,478 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.85. About 301,419 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Wolverine Asset Ltd holds 20,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,073 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 33 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,310 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 13,228 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,300 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. The New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Guardian Cap Lp accumulated 1,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 30,967 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. California Employees Retirement System owns 90,851 shares. D E Shaw Co accumulated 28,173 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 26,500 shares to 140,835 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,208 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).