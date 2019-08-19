Huber Capital Management Position in Conmed (CNMD) Cut by $5.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose While Eulav Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.98 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 61,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 47,582 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 108,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 146,095 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 197,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78M, down from 219,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EXACT Sciences beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Genomic Testing Stocks That Can Ease the Sting of Theranos – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Adds EXACT Sciences To Americas Conviction List – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19,600 shares to 73,900 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 7,444 shares. Df Dent And Company has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,000 shares. 150,000 are owned by Newtyn Management Limited Company. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.06% stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Co holds 19 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co holds 33,300 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 58,090 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Sei Invests reported 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The New York-based Millennium Management has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Marietta Ptnrs Lc owns 4,358 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 29,197 shares. Lord Abbett And Comm Ltd Liability invested in 421,540 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Driehaus Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.04% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 61,729 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0.07% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Trexquant LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Burney Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 10,513 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). 17,009 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,338 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 28,169 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Northern reported 602,973 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 1,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited has invested 0.02% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 18,070 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Conmed (CNMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CONMED prices $300 convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CONMED (CNMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: DiaMedica Reports Positive Data For Chronic Kidney Disease Drug, Eloxx Offering, IPO Deluge – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp (LH) Q1 Earnings Top Mark, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.