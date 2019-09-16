Huber Capital Management Maintains Stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR); Crown Holdings (CCK) Position Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 146,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 696,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74 million, up from 550,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 826,532 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 96,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.87 million, up from 997,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 463,320 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 15,058 shares to 119,077 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 323,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Sp Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei owns 25,106 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com reported 89,450 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Stillwater Capital Lc reported 4,738 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 13,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bridgewater Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP reported 251,284 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com holds 1.16% or 469,320 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 547,474 shares. Rivulet Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2.54M shares. Earnest invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Ma holds 3.12% or 984,651 shares. Vanguard Group reported 5.03M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Private Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 768,707 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 17,543 shares. State Street Corporation reported 2.53 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Federated Pa accumulated 55,917 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 16,495 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 8,402 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,388 shares. 85,448 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.03% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).