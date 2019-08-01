Huber Capital Management Lowered Stake in Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Position Raised by Segment Wealth Management Llc

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 227,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 249,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 477,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 161,813 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SETS GOAL FOR SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND STABLE RECURRING EBITDA LEVELS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Provides Corporate Update with Emphasis on Patent Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC – COBANK ACB WILL ACT AS AGENT FOR A LENDER SYNDICATE AND PROVIDE A $750 MLN FINANCING FACILITY

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 52.49 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares to 55,141 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $126,259 activity. $31,059 worth of stock was bought by Davis Brian M on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Capital Mgmt Llc owns 249,879 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 3.13 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. 13,200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Meeder Asset accumulated 37,688 shares. Sei reported 2,809 shares. Blb&B Lc stated it has 13,740 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 16,119 shares. Millennium has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 5.27M shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 318,893 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. D E Shaw & reported 29,077 shares stake. Swiss National Bank has 89,318 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 37,161 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,677 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Cap invested in 70 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 2.42% or 640,025 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Putnam Fl Management has invested 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 16,089 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.98% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Natl Trust stated it has 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.89% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wesbanco Comml Bank has 347,724 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability reported 161,722 shares. Zacks Mngmt invested in 1.7% or 1.87 million shares. D Scott Neal has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Agf invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).