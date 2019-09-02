Huber Capital Management Lowered Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding by $10.32 Million as Stock Rose; Regis Management Co Trimmed Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 793,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 836,997 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. It closed at $15.83 lastly. It is down 8.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 447,966 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares to 550,012 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Reports First Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon included in 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Silver Trust And First Horizon National – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 388 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il reported 16,441 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Citigroup Inc reported 46,005 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 19,941 shares in its portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Patten Patten Tn stated it has 13,786 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 55,538 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 12,870 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 178,082 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc reported 13,039 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,400 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com owns 578,640 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co reported 4,442 shares. Schwartz Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 254,500 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $128.49 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Announces Alchemy Technology Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,128 are owned by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Td Asset Mgmt has 7,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 78,864 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 94 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 110,538 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 46,288 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 560,000 shares. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management stated it has 15,996 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 5,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 205,658 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.04% or 153,323 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors holds 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 1.22 million shares. Bares Cap holds 338,233 shares.