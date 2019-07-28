Huber Capital Management Lowered Its Ezcorp (EZPW) Holding by $5.55 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Awm Investment Company Position in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Lowered by $2.30 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 616,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 632,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 103,970 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 28.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 343,318 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $8.32M for 16.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 545,365 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 64,406 shares. James Inv Research Inc has invested 0.03% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 101,827 are owned by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Caxton Assocs Lp reported 22,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Management Llc has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 21,661 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Comm New York has 0.04% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 154,575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc has 2.25% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Hennessy Advsrs reported 228,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Manufacturers Life The reported 25,492 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 18,600 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0% or 453,485 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 2.02% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 11,713 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl holds 0.01% or 11,006 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership stated it has 720 shares. 30,900 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Smith Graham Comm Inv Lp owns 1.12M shares. Ellington Gru Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,500 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc. by 698,320 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 38,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN).