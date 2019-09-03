Huber Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $974,100; Bradley Foster & Sargent Upped Its Cooper Companies (COO) Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20M, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $225.35. About 1.28M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 5,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 4,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cooper Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $300.99. About 128,140 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,951 shares to 97,729 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,250 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Communications owns 3,796 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 174,060 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Strs Ohio has 11,505 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 305,419 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.11% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 4,900 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.09% or 883 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company invested in 2,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 14,228 shares. 38,191 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Advisor Prtn Ltd has 1,311 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Twin Tree Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 8,939 shares. Mackay Shields reported 25,310 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,887 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 19,700 shares to 158,600 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 191,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,598 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap Mgmt owns 18,540 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. 43,300 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Cullinan Associates holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,775 shares. Lee Danner & Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 52,988 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.75% or 744,839 shares. Verus Fincl Prtn Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 1,060 shares. 54 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Services Limited Com. Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Strategies holds 0.39% or 8,545 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Advisors Lc owns 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,310 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 2.89 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Inc has invested 2.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 9,569 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Roanoke Asset Ny invested in 3.95% or 44,216 shares.