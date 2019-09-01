Huber Capital Management Lifted Its Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stake by $2.35 Million as Shares Declined; King Luther Capital Management Decreased Trex Co (TREX) Stake by $344,955; Stock Price Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 17,165 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 22,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 252,042 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 280,245 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 76,800 shares to 40,169 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 793,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,997 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14,550 shares to 278,479 shares, valued at $29.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.