Huber Capital Management Lifted Home Depot (HD) Holding by $974,100 as Share Value Rose; Pura Vida Investments Holding in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Increased as Stock Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 19712.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 648,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 651,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 3,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 253,209 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 5.12 million shares traded or 31.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 46,816 shares to 30,569 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 72,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,546 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Management Limited has 449,892 shares for 4.5% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated owns 24,315 shares. First Utd Fincl Bank Tru reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First American Bank accumulated 0.55% or 39,428 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,108 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 134,691 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.63% or 13,222 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 27,440 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Page Arthur B invested in 2.93% or 18,267 shares. Moreover, Bluespruce Investments Limited Partnership has 6.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 711,774 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Milestone Group Inc reported 2,349 shares. Counselors has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 7,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 108,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Eam Lc holds 103,441 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 10,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Lp has invested 0.03% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Alliancebernstein Lp has 24,600 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd invested in 389,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Farallon Management Limited holds 0.08% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Cadian Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 565,000 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,713 shares to 64,787 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,812 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).