Huber Capital Management Increases Holding in Tetra Technologies Del (TTI); Fort LP Position In Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Was Increased

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 431,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 977,010 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 545,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.755. About 30,507 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 08/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED CO-DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP TERM SHEET WITH SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTOR; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Phase III Trial with Fluarix Tetra Prevented Inflenza A, B in Children from 6-35 Months Old; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss $53.6M; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $110 MLN; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-2.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc

Fort Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 47,637 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 41,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 26,933 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 44,107 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 18,279 shares in its portfolio. Argent Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pinebridge Investments L P, New York-based fund reported 45,933 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 84,330 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd has 0.09% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 7,900 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 552,907 shares. California-based Denali Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Axa holds 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 57,545 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 142 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 451,108 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Caxton LP has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Northern Tru holds 1.11 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 737,686 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 30,681 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775 shares, and cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold TTI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 96.86 million shares or 0.76% less from 97.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com owns 902,754 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited holds 27,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 187,572 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 651,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 41,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 1.69 million shares. Cna Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 3.31M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Legal General Gp Public Limited reported 0% stake. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 12,148 shares. Principal Finance Inc accumulated 0% or 1.01M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Prudential Fincl invested in 197,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 160,137 shares.