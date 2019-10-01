Huber Capital Management Increases Holding in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP); Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Increases Holding in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM)

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 778,592 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 435,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.55 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 164,112 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6,300 shares to 33,869 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,242 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis invested in 27,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Century holds 9.68 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 746,697 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 35,600 shares. 32,078 are held by Hartford Investment Mgmt. Pnc Inc invested in 0.01% or 172,646 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 10,279 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,147 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 11,178 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Company holds 0.06% or 108,834 shares. Transamerica Financial Incorporated accumulated 98 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 500 shares.

